Emily Ratajkowski has one of the most recognizable figures in the world. But French magazine Madame didn't seem to be as impressed as her 15 million Instagram fans.

Putting the magazine on blast, Emily called out the publication for digitally altering an image of her for their cover. The two contrasting images seem to show that her boobs have been shrunk and lifted, while her pout has also been slimmed down.

"Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways," Emily said in her post. "We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities.

"I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover," she continued. "I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."

Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality. A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Since the social share went up just four hours ago, over 250,000 fans have liked the post, with many commenting that the model and actress looked better in the unaltered, original image.

See some of Emily's sexiest moments on Instagram:



​





