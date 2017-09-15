Join Haley Kalil as she takes you on a culinary trip through Greece

Nutella. Nutella. And a little more Nutella.

When Haley Kalil, one our #SISwimSearch Top 15, packed her bags and set off for Greece, we desperately tried to convince her to take us with her. Known for it's crystal-clear water and out-of-this-world beaches, it felt like a match made in SI Swimsuit heaven.

But since the whole SI Swimsuit staff wouldn't fit in her bags, we settled for a video culinary tour that left us feeling like we'd eaten a dozen gyros in the week that Haley was gone.

• SI Swimsuit Open Casting Call Top 15: Haley Kalil

As she swam in the ocean by the Black Sand Beach of Santorini and showed off her Grecian after-swimming look (you know that moment when your wet bathing suit soaks through your cover up...), we couldn't get enough of Haley's bubbly personality and INCREDIBLE figure.

See for yourself in the video above and be sure to keep an eye out in the coming weeks for an update on our first-ever #SISwimSearch!

See our debut swimwear line on the #SISwimSearch Top 15:

