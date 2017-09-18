Here at SI Swimsuit, we're all about showing off the natural beauty of our gorgeous models, so you better believe that we couldn’t get enough of Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham’s effortless looks on the Prabal Gurung runway.
Want to sport the look yourself? You're in luck! We got the behind-the-scenes scoop on the products skincare guru Eileen Harcourt used to achieve their gorgeous runway-ready complexions.
Moisturizing Eye Bomb by BELIF, Available at Sephora, $48
Getting @gigihadid's skin prepped, primed and polished for @prabalgurung's #NYFW show! Don't forget to check out our Facebook Live with celebrity aesthetician, Eileen Harcourt, where she walked us through today's backstage skincare routine. Plus, some of her favorite skincare hacks...like Eye bomb on your lips?!
The True Cream Aqua Bomb by BELIF, Available at Sephora, $38