Here at SI Swimsuit, we're all about showing off the natural beauty of our gorgeous models, so you better believe that we couldn’t get enough of Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham’s effortless looks on the Prabal Gurung runway.

Want to sport the look yourself? You're in luck! We got the behind-the-scenes scoop on the products skincare guru Eileen Harcourt used to achieve their gorgeous runway-ready complexions.

Courtesy of Belif

Moisturizing Eye Bomb by BELIF, Available at Sephora, $48

Courtesy of Belif

The True Cream Aqua Bomb by BELIF, Available at Sephora, $38