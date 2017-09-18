Ashley Graham is 'no angel.'

And in the newest commercial from plus-size retailer Lane Bryant, the world's most famous curve-model and her gorgeous friends are once again daring the fashion industry and world to embrace their bodies.

The bold ad seems to address the lack of body diversity in the annual VS Fashion Show lineup. "Sometimes we have a love-hate thing going on with our bodies," the brand's website says. "But what if we channeled our collective confidence and just said enough?"

#ImNoAngel babe, all day everyday – even on the EMMYS! #LaneBryant @CassblackBird A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

The commercial originally aired last night during the 2017 Emmy Awards and features familiar faces Candice Huffine, Denise Bidot, and Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks. In the clip, the four beautiful ladies open up about their insecurities and struggles with learning to love their bodies. But the negativity quickly shifts to acceptance and love as they all declare, "This is who I am."

"The truth is...I've had cellulite since I was 11 years old," Ashley says in the ad. "Own it. All of it... And I am still no Angel."

The original #ImNoAngel campaign garnered over 19 billion media impressions and promises to continue the body diversity conversation that our former SI Swimsuit cover model is so passionate about.

See some of Ashley's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit:

