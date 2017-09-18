Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski, we'll never look at a bowl of spaghetti the same way again...

In a sneak peek at an upcoming video for LOVE Magazine's annual advent calendar, the Queen of Instagram and editor of the magazine both shared what may be the tastiest social media posts of all time.

• Lingerie-clad Emily Ratajkowski makes Christmas even merrier

A lingerie-clad Emily looks absolutely irresistible while licking her lips atop a pile of pasta. Having trouble picturing such a glorious (and admittedly strange) sight? See for yourself:

COMING SOON! LOVE ADVENT 2017 @thelovemagazine @kegrand A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

And a treat from the mastermind behind the hottest advent calendar you've ever seen:

Coming soon ..... A post shared by Katie Eleanor Grand (@kegrand) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

It may only be September, but after this clip, let the countdown to Christmas begin!

See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit:

