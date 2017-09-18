Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski, we'll never look at a bowl of spaghetti the same way again...

In a sneak peek at an upcoming video for LOVE Magazine's annual advent calendar, the Queen of Instagram and editor of the magazine both shared what may be the tastiest social media posts of all time.

A lingerie-clad Emily looks absolutely irresistible while licking her lips atop a pile of pasta. Having trouble picturing such a glorious (and admittedly strange) sight? See for yourself: 

 

And a treat from the mastermind behind the hottest advent calendar you've ever seen:  

 

It may only be September, but after this clip, let the countdown to Christmas begin!

See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit:

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
