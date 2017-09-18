Fashion week may be over, but we're still obsessing over the steamy Philipp Plein NYFW show. The designer described his spring collection as, “a celebration of our inner desires,” so it should come as no surprise that he chose five of our hottest SI Swimuit models to debut his newest collection. Scroll down to see some of our favorite alums and fresh new rookies rock the runway.

Love the looks, but don’t want to wait until spring to shop the collection? We found some similar Philipp Plein styles that you can snag right now!

Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Heart Print T-shirt by Philipp Plein, Available at Farfetch, $540

Getty Images

Danielle Herrington

Ballet Flats by Philipp Plein, Available at YOOX, $586

Getty Images

Robin Holzken

Princess T-Shirt by Philipp Plein, Available at Philipp Plein, $440

Getty Images

Chase Carter

Denim Pants by Philipp Plein, Available at YOOX, $206

Getty Images

Hannah Ferguson

Brillante Dress by Philipp Plein, Available at Farfetch, $2,970​