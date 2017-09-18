Robin Holzken is no rookie in the world of modeling. The Dutch beauty was discovered when she was just 16-years-old, and has been jet setting around the world for work ever since. 

So you can imagine how excited we were to finally announce that Robin has join the SI Swimsuit family and will be one of the gorgeous members of our SI Swimsuit 2018 Rookie Class. The brunette beauty joined us during our shoot in September on Harbour Island and was an instant fan favorite on Facebook and Instagram Live. 

Didn't get to see Robin's big reveal? We've got you covered! Watch the videos above to see some of the hottest moments from Robin's very first shoot for SI Swimsuit. 

Meet Robin Holzken, the newest member of SI Swimsuit 2018

It's been an epic last month for Robin, who shared an image from her newest campaign for Calzedonia and walked alongside fellow SI Swimsuit models in the steamy Philipp Plein NYFW runway show

Can't get enough of Robin? We can't blame you! See some of her hottest moments from Instagram below:

New for @calzedonia ❤️

🐯 @si_swimsuit 🐯

Life's better on the beach @si_swimsuit 🏝

New for @victoriassecret 🖤

Me right now cause of the weather😬

#baywatch #hashtag #leaves

Made it to paradise ✨

@victoriassecret 💜

Waiting for summer to come like☁️

Can I please get this tan back😭

Best Sunday💛

After workout💪🏽

👸🏽

💙New for @victoriassecret 💙

@victoriassecret ❤

💙@GUESS // By; @rayanayash 📸

Finally made it to Brazil! So here's another picture from my @voguebrasil shooting ❤🦎 #voguebrasil

Beach hair, no makeup, sun and one incredible island.🏝You can say life is pretty amazing🌺 (and yes it's a fake tattoo😜)

Smile to the world and the world will smile back to you 🌈

Rookie Robin Holzken's Hottest Instagram Photos of 2017
