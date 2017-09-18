Robin Holzken is no rookie in the world of modeling. The Dutch beauty was discovered when she was just 16-years-old, and has been jet setting around the world for work ever since.

So you can imagine how excited we were to finally announce that Robin has join the SI Swimsuit family and will be one of the gorgeous members of our SI Swimsuit 2018 Rookie Class. The brunette beauty joined us during our shoot in September on Harbour Island and was an instant fan favorite on Facebook and Instagram Live.

Didn't get to see Robin's big reveal? We've got you covered! Watch the videos above to see some of the hottest moments from Robin's very first shoot for SI Swimsuit.

It's been an epic last month for Robin, who shared an image from her newest campaign for Calzedonia and walked alongside fellow SI Swimsuit models in the steamy Philipp Plein NYFW runway show.

Can't get enough of Robin? We can't blame you! See some of her hottest moments from Instagram below:

