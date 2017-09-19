Last night while celebs in the City That Never Sleeps were catching some z's, Hollywood's biggest stars were jolted awake by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake.

The quake hit the area around 11:20 p.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Survey, with residents feeling tremors everywhere from L.A. to the Pacific Palisades and beyond.

So how did Los Angeles resident and SI Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen respond? On Twitter, of course.

it woke me up and I almost peed my pants. first earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

"I almost peed my pants," the new mom revealed to her 7.5 million followers, after her first quake since giving birth to Luna Legend. "I am definitely peeing for anything bigger."

You have to love when Chrissy keeps it real. Baby Luna is in for a lifetime of embarrassing moments and we can't wait for her mom to share them with us on social media!

