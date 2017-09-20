Kelly Gale wears nothing but a necklace and bikini bottom on the beach

Kelly Gale may have been a rookie while on Sumba Island for SI Swimsuit 2017, but that didn't stop her from daring to bare!

In one of the hottest shots of the issue, Kelly rocks nothing but a beaded necklace and tan, fringed bikini bottoms on the beach. The barely-there ensemble shows off her envious figure and leaves very little to the imagination.

"It was different," Kelly said of the suit. "I hadn't really seen a swimsuit like that before.. and it was really sexy."

James Macari

James Macari

Can't get enough of Kelly and the ladies of SI Swimsuit? Keep coming back to Swim Daily for updates on all of the ladies you love!

See all of Kelly's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

