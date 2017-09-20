Kelly Gale may have been a rookie while on Sumba Island for SI Swimsuit 2017, but that didn't stop her from daring to bare!

In one of the hottest shots of the issue, Kelly rocks nothing but a beaded necklace and tan, fringed bikini bottoms on the beach. The barely-there ensemble shows off her envious figure and leaves very little to the imagination.  

"It was different," Kelly said of the suit. "I hadn't really seen a swimsuit like that before.. and it was really sexy." 

James Macari
James Macari

See all of Kelly's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by LA ISLA.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.revolve.com/acacia-swimwear/br/548180/">ACACIA Swimwear</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.revolve.com/acacia-swimwear/br/548180/">revolve.com</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by SKY, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01IVRF3CS/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01IVRF3CS&linkId=3a586ba094367c6a157af0769337b14a&tag=siswimkelly-20">top</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01IVRESJM/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01IVRESJM&linkId=a7114341830dac8ce912560b530db486&tag=siswimkelly-20">bottom</a> available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01IVRF3CS/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01IVRF3CS&linkId=3a586ba094367c6a157af0769337b14a&tag=siswimkelly-20">amazon.com</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by STORM SWIMWEAR.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by STORM SWIMWEAR.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fwomens-swimsuits-shop%252Fvolcom%257E1353&u1=SISWIMkelly" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Volcom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fwomens-swimsuits-shop%252Fvolcom%257E1353&u1=SISWIMkelly" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">nordstrom.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Top by TROIS.</span>
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by LA ISLA.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.zappos.com/luli-fama-women-swimwear/CKvXARDR1wFSAqsdwAEB4gIEGAECCg.zso" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.zappos.com/luli-fama-women-swimwear/CKvXARDR1wFSAqsdwAEB4gIEGAECCg.zso" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">zappos.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by LA ISLA.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by STORM SWIMWEAR.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.zappos.com/luli-fama-women-swimwear/CKvXARDR1wFSAqsdwAEB4gIEGAECCg.zso" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.zappos.com/luli-fama-women-swimwear/CKvXARDR1wFSAqsdwAEB4gIEGAECCg.zso" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">zappos.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by STORM SWIMWEAR.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.revolve.com/acacia-swimwear/br/548180/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">ACACIA Swimwear</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.revolve.com/acacia-swimwear/br/548180/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by STORM SWIMWEAR.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by STORM SWIMWEAR.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.zappos.com/luli-fama-women-swimwear/CKvXARDR1wFSAqsdwAEB4gIEGAECCg.zso">Luli Fama</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkelly/http://www.zappos.com/luli-fama-women-swimwear/CKvXARDR1wFSAqsdwAEB4gIEGAECCg.zso">zappos.com</a>.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fwomens-swimsuits-shop%252Fvolcom%257E1353&u1=SISWIMkelly">Volcom</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fwomens-swimsuits-shop%252Fvolcom%257E1353&u1=SISWIMkelly">nordstrom.com</a>. Top by TROIS.
Kelly Gale 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
