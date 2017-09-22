This post was written by Lara Walsh and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Tattoos might be forever, but Chrissy Teigen's love for The Muppets icon Kermit the Frog (even post-diss) knows no bounds.

On Thursday, the SI Swimsuit beauty took a break from crowdsourcing brown bananas to pose a very important question to her Twitter followers. "What is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit," Chrissy revealed.

what is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

As the answers came streaming into her feed, Kermit himself took to the social media app to "low-key" shade the model. "Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo," his official account posted.

Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo. https://t.co/GGw5qFsxDG — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) September 21, 2017

Chrissy had a major fan-girl moment, re-tweeting the message. "I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now," she admitted.

I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now https://t.co/A79dpSb5QK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Who knew Kermit is such a savage?!

