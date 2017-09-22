This post was written by Lara Walsh and originally appeared on InStyle.com

Tattoos might be forever, but Chrissy Teigen's love for The Muppets icon Kermit the Frog (even post-diss) knows no bounds.

On Thursday, the SI Swimsuit beauty took a break from crowdsourcing brown bananas to pose a very important question to her Twitter followers. "What is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit," Chrissy revealed.

As the answers came streaming into her feed, Kermit himself took to the social media app to "low-key" shade the model. "Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo," his official account posted.

Chrissy had a major fan-girl moment, re-tweeting the message. "I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now," she admitted.

Who knew Kermit is such a savage?!

Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Eberjey.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kovey.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Solkissed Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Chrissy Teigen's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit
