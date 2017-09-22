In a recent segment with ESPN's Pardon the Interruption, now-Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander revealed that his fiancé, Kate Upton, was a major part of his decision to move to the Lone Star State. 

With just 40 minutes to make a career and life-changing choice, Justin explained that the support of his main squeeze was critical. 

"Thank goodness my fiance Kate was there," Justin said in the interview. "It made my decision a lot easier."

After pacing back and forth and making multiple phone calls, Justin said that the enthusiasm from his partner-in-crime helped solidify his quick decision. 

"Finally, I'm still pacing and I just kind of stop and I looked at Kate and I go 'Screw it; We're going to Houston,'" he explained. "And she's like 'Heck yeah.' You know I'm kind of trying to say the right language here. But she says 'Heck yeah, we're going,' and that was it. That was the decision." 

And the SI Swimsuit cover model's support hasn't stopped there! Since his transition from Detroit to Houston, Kate has captured the hearts of many Astros' fans, and even stole the spotlight with an adorable playoff-clinching kiss.

 

GO ASTROS! Congrats on clinching the playoffs! #houstonstrong @astrosbaseball @justinverlander

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beautyswim.com">Beauty & the Beach.</a>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Jacket by <a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/">Alexandre Vauthier</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">Norma Kamali</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. Top by Calvin Klein.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a>. Shorts by Levi's.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Jacket by </span><a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Alexandre Vauthier</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Belts by Luv Aj.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Bottom by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Perfect Peach Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> Shorts by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/levis/br/5ca0c0/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Levi's</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink. Top by G.Dias.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=391008.1&type=10&tmpid=16681&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fbrands%2Fcali-dreaming&u1=SISWIMbarbara">Cali Dreaming</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
