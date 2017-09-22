What’s better than Friday? A Friday afternoon filled with SI Swimsuit’s best beauty finds!

We’re sharing our favorite products that will help you achieve that effortlessly beautiful SI Swimsuit look. So, let’s all do a little happy dance and praise the beauty god that is Sephora.

Summer may be over, but your radiant skin doesn’t need to fade! Ladies, keep your skin glowing with Maracuja Oil. You deserve it.

Courtesy of Sephora

Maracuja Oil by TARTE, Available at Sephora, $48

The holy grail of lip gloss has finally arrived, and we can all thank Rihanna for that. Keep your lips shimmering all day long with the new Fenty Gloss Bomb. ​

Courtesy of Sephora

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Available at Sephora, $18

A few spritz of Modern Muse and you’ll have heads turning left and right This alluring fragrance is worth a splurge.

Courtesy of Sephora

Modern Muse by Estée Lauder, Available at Sephora, $115

​

BADgal Lash Mascara will give you envious lashes to pair with a sexy smoky eye. We can't live without this beauty staple from Benefeit Cosmetics.

Courtesy of Sephora

BADgal Lash Mascara by Benefit Cosmetics, Available at Sephora, $19

​

There is nothing better than that natural, wavy hair look. Moroccan Oil is our go-to product for perfect hair all year long!

Courtesy of Sephora

Beach Wave Mousse by Moroccan Oil, Available at Sephora, $11