Chrissy Teigen has proven time and time again that she can literally do it all. She's a model. She's a mom. She's a cookbook author. She's a rockstar wife. And she also happens to co-host a popular TV show.

But one thing Chrissy isn't doing is posting her food photos to Instagram anymore. The Cravings creator took to Twitter this afternoon to express her feelings about the expectation for her feed to remain ultra sexy.

• Chrissy Teigen reveals 'our kitchen has seen way more activity than our hot tub or sex dungeon.'

"I miss posting food on my instagram," Chrissy lamented. "I have such pretty photos but I feel like everyone just wants butts now. So I Snapchat the food."

Fans were quick to chime in with their support, suggesting that Chrissy's food porn would be more than enough. One Twitter follower even pointed out that Chrissy killed two birds with one stone in her famous photo of hubby John Legend grabbing a chicken wing off her bum.

This was two birds, one stone. pic.twitter.com/VpVXtjmYor — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) September 25, 2017

Here's hoping Chrissy listens to the people and goes back to sprinkling in a few food (and more Luna) pics on her feed. We want it all, Chrissy!

