Chrissy Teigen has proven time and time again that she can literally do it all. She's a model. She's a mom. She's a cookbook author. She's a rockstar wife. And she also happens to co-host a popular TV show

But one thing Chrissy isn't doing is posting her food photos to Instagram anymore. The Cravings creator took to Twitter this afternoon to express her feelings about the expectation for her feed to remain ultra sexy. 

• Chrissy Teigen reveals 'our kitchen has seen way more activity than our hot tub or sex dungeon.'

"I miss posting food on my instagram," Chrissy lamented. "I have such pretty photos but I feel like everyone just wants butts now. So I Snapchat the food."

Fans were quick to chime in with their support, suggesting that Chrissy's food porn would be more than enough. One Twitter follower even pointed out that Chrissy killed two birds with one stone in her famous photo of hubby John Legend grabbing a chicken wing off her bum. 

Here's hoping Chrissy listens to the people and goes back to sprinkling in a few food (and more Luna) pics on her feed. We want it all, Chrissy! 

See some of Chrissy's hottest moments outside of the kitchen: 

Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Eberjey.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Eberjey.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kovey.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kovey.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Solkissed Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Solkissed Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Chrissy Teigen's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit
1 20
Close
expandIcon
1 20
Close

 