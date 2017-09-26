Tuesday afternoon just got a little hotter thanks to curvalicious babe Hunter McGrady.

You may remember Hunter as one of our 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search contestants, who posed in nothing but body paint and proved to the world that size is nothing but a number. "My main goal is to get across to women that you are able to love your body at any size and that you're sexy and beautiful at any size," she told Swim Daily back in February. "Beauty is not a size and I'm really happy that the industry is accepting body diversity."

So you can imagine our delight when we opened our Instagram feed this afternoon to see the blonde-haired, blue-eyed bombshell sporting little more than some lacy black lingerie. Rocking a head-to-toe, pin-up girl style in the photo taken by Tatiana Gerusova, Hunter looked absolutely flawless as she stared into the camera (and our hearts).

Playful Promises. shot by @tatianagigi hair by @vtgesther makeup by @dendoll A post shared by Hunter McGrady (@huntermcgrady) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

September has been an exciting month for Hunter, who also walked in both the Chromat and Torrid New York Fashion Week shows.

"Last night on the @chromat runway was epic," Hunter captioned the photo from NYFW. "It was surreal seeing the diversity on the runway. Different sizes, ethnicities, heights, genders.. all walks of life. I got off the runway and had to hold back tears because I was so proud. THIS is what fashion should be. Thank you Chromat for exuding everything inclusive and being such a beautiful brand."

