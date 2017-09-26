"Like tiny, tiny cats' tongues licking you..."

What's that you say, Mia Kang? When we took our 2016 SI Swimsuit Model Search winner on her first official SI Swimsuit shoot, we knew we were in for a treat. Our model turned Muay Thai fighter has always been up for any challenge we put in front of her. 

So when we tasked Mia with getting in a river to pose half in and half out of the water, she didn't think twice about hopping in! Until someone mentioned the fish...

Ruven Afanador

Despite having hundreds of small fish nibbling at her legs, Mia totally nailed this shot with photographer Ruven Afanador and unintentionally joined the ranks of SI Swimsuit models who have taken on wildlife in the name of the perfect shot. Remember Nina Agdal swimming in a pool of turtles, anyone? 

See all of Mia's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Jacket by K. RaShaé.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by FLOOK.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HOT AS HELL.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Jacket by K. RaShaé.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Anna Kosturova.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocatuer.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HOT AS HELL.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Jacket by K. RaShaé.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by FLOOK.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HOT AS HELL.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Anna Kosturov
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Jacket by K. RaShaé.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocatuer.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HOT AS HELL.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Jacket by K. RaShaé.
