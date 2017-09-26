This post was written by Colleen Kratofil and originally appeared on People.com.

The 1980 film 9 to 5 is a classic because of its hilarious cast (starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) playing women who stood up against a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” all while looking fabulous in their ’80s power suits and dresses. (For further proof, people lost their minds when the cast reunited at the 2017 Emmy Awards earlier this month.) So when it came time for Vogue to pick a song to accompany a video showcasing the leading trend from the spring 2018 collections, chic officewear, “9 to 5” had a particularly nice ring to it.

Vogue compiled an end-of-fashion-week recap with models putting the “power” in power suit as they danced around to Dolly's “power” anthem while wearing the best menswear from the spring collections.

When you consider that these models’ “9 to 5” jobs do not involve singing into a microphone, their lip syncing skills are particularly impressive. Watch Kate Upton’s dance her way to work as she belts the chorus wearing a short romper, red blazer (from Oscar de la Renta) and commute-friendly white sneakers with a coffee in hand.

Starting my 9 to 5 with @dollyparton and @voguemagazine 🗽🚕 Wearing @oscardelarenta, by @charlottemwales and @jordenbickham❣️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

And there’s no missing Sara Sampaio, who has perfected the hair flip/lip sync combo so impeccably that she may want to reconsider her modeling career for a life in music videos.

Lily Aldridge and Hannah Ferguson also got to work in short clips for the project.

