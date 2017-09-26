This post was written by Colleen Kratofil and originally appeared on People.com.
The 1980 film 9 to 5 is a classic because of its hilarious cast (starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) playing women who stood up against a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” all while looking fabulous in their ’80s power suits and dresses. (For further proof, people lost their minds when the cast reunited at the 2017 Emmy Awards earlier this month.) So when it came time for Vogue to pick a song to accompany a video showcasing the leading trend from the spring 2018 collections, chic officewear, “9 to 5” had a particularly nice ring to it.
Vogue compiled an end-of-fashion-week recap with models putting the “power” in power suit as they danced around to Dolly's “power” anthem while wearing the best menswear from the spring collections.
Waitin’ for the day your ship’ll come in so you can jump into the Med in Michael Kors’s brilliant maillots. In the meantime, take cues from Jasmine Tookes, Hannah Ferguson, Cindy Bruna, and Sara Sampaio and wear it to the office with a capacious crepe blazer (and a skirt, unless your job description includes Victoria’s Secret Angel). Tap the link in our bio to watch what happens when a supermodel army, wearing the best new spins on careerwear from New York Fashion Week, descends on One World Trade Center. Featuring @sarasampaio, @cindybruna, @jastookes and @hannahfergusonofficial in @michaelkors Director @charlottemwales Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Art Director @goldandrew Director of Photography @kevinhayden First Assistant Camera Yuya Kado Steadicam @fixious3d Lighting Kit Leuzarder Hair @shingoshibata Makeup @jenmyles Manicure @yukotsuchihashi Set Design #gerardsantos Choreographer @dannip18 Edited by @traderjojos @modern.post Color Grading by Jamie Noble at @studio_rm Production @roscoproduction Music “9 to 5” by @dollyparton
When you consider that these models’ “9 to 5” jobs do not involve singing into a microphone, their lip syncing skills are particularly impressive. Watch Kate Upton’s dance her way to work as she belts the chorus wearing a short romper, red blazer (from Oscar de la Renta) and commute-friendly white sneakers with a coffee in hand.
And there’s no missing Sara Sampaio, who has perfected the hair flip/lip sync combo so impeccably that she may want to reconsider her modeling career for a life in music videos.
Lily Aldridge and Hannah Ferguson also got to work in short clips for the project.
