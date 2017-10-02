You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is curvy babe Candice Huffine. This brunette bombshell is originally from Georgetown and has been modeling ever since she signed her first commercial contract back in 2000. Known for breaking barriers and advocating for body diversity, you may recognize Candice most recently from her bold Lane Bryant ad, where she starred alongside our own Ashley Graham to declare that she's "no angel."

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Can't get enough of Candice? See some of her career highlights below:

