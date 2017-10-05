A stylish swimsuit can cost a pretty penny (close to $500 in some cases!), making it a daunting purchase for a seasonal wardrobe piece. Luckily, the editors of SI Swimsuit know good and well that buying a new suit doesn't always have to break the bank.

We found the best cheap, but chic swimsuit on the market right now. So what are you waiting for? Shop this style before it sells out!

Courtesy of Forever 21

You can’t go wrong with a black one-piece, especially when it has trendy mesh panels. This is a must-have for beach trips all year long!

Mesh-Panel One-Piece Swimsuit by Forever 21, Available at forever21.com, $24.90