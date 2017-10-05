Sailor Brinkley Cook gets the surprise of a lifetime

You already know that Sailor Brinkely Cook, daughter to the one and only Christie Brinkley, is a member of our Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 rookie class. But now it's time to see our girl in action!

Sailor, who has been outspoken about the pressure of following in her mother's footsteps, will join the SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, which already includes fellow models Chase Carter, Robin Holzken and Alexis Ren.

"Obviously we loved Sailor from the get go," said SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day. "Meeting and shooting her last year was one of the highlights of my career. She's the millennial girl next door. She's funny. She's driven. She's smart. She's beautiful. She's interesting. And most of all, she has a voice and isn't afraid to use it.

"Sailor translates so well off the printed page — she takes beautiful pictures but that's only one of the countless things she's good at. Much like her mom, she embodies everything it means to be an SI Swimsuit model, but she's doing it in a way that is very much her own."

