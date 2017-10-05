You already know that Sailor Brinkely Cook, daughter to the one and only Christie Brinkley, is a member of our Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 rookie class. But now it's time to see our girl in action!
Sailor, who has been outspoken about the pressure of following in her mother's footsteps, will join the SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, which already includes fellow models Chase Carter, Robin Holzken and Alexis Ren.
"Obviously we loved Sailor from the get go," said SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day. "Meeting and shooting her last year was one of the highlights of my career. She's the millennial girl next door. She's funny. She's driven. She's smart. She's beautiful. She's interesting. And most of all, she has a voice and isn't afraid to use it.
"Sailor translates so well off the printed page — she takes beautiful pictures but that's only one of the countless things she's good at. Much like her mom, she embodies everything it means to be an SI Swimsuit model, but she's doing it in a way that is very much her own."
See some of Sailor's best Instagram photos from 2017:
I've had issues with my body image since before I can even remember. I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it. I don't know why I always felt that way, sure I had baby fat and definitely went through a plethora of awkward phases, but I had a family that loved me i had friends who made me laugh etc. But for some reason I still looked in the mirror and always somehow found something to pick on. I went from being "too fat" to "too thin" to "too muscular" and I never felt satisfied. My body and I have been through it all. But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, i treat myself well, and for that i'm happy. I've looked in the mirror and been able to LOVE the things about my body that beauty norms deem 'undesirable'. I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things. I don't need to be a size 0 to believe in myself. My body carries me each and every day, it loves the people i love, it holds what makes me healthy and strong, it bends it shakes it runs and it CHANGES. That is okay and that is beautiful. I could not be more grateful to the beautiful and strong @mj_day for including me in this years Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 😭😩❤ This is more than a magazine to me and always has been. As a growing young woman SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating. Thank you thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating my beautiful mama, my beautiful sister, I, and ALL WOMEN!! How lucky am i?! 😩😍😍 i think I'm dreaming. 😭😩😩 thank you!!!!!!! ❤ (Also, thank you @hayleythorpeholla and @v_beast and everyone at @dogpound for changing my life 😭❤) More to come!!!!!!!!
Myla Myla Myla ❤ a beautiful intelligent strong woman who not only created stunning photos in this issue but also redefined the classic definition of feminism and broke boundaries in beauty. I love you so much and am so grateful to have spent this time with you. Keep being your strong independent self.
When your first photography job is with sports illustrated you have to bring backup. Shooting these lovely ladies backstage and capturing their anticipation and energy has been so cool ❤ thank you @mj_day and @taylorbphoto for this day and everyone at SI for believing in me and supporting me. 😇 @si_swimsuit