You've already met Chase Carter, Robin Holzken, Alexis Ren and Sailor Brinkley Cook, but our Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 rookie class is only getting started! 

And our next member is the gorgeous Raven Lyn. Deemed the first person person you should've followed on Instagram in 2017, Raven is an LA-based model and creative. She's worked with fellow artists like Pharrell, The Weekend and Zayn Malik, just to name a few. She's come a long way from her upbringing in Minneapolis, MN, and is on a constant mission to encourage women to embrace their natural beauty. 

Feel like Raven's too cool for you? She probably is. But that's just the thing — she's the girl you want to date, the girl your girlfriend wants to be friends with, and she's mastered the balance of making both sets of fans feel welcome through her social media presence and personality. 

And so our obsession with @theravenlyn begins! 😍 | @arubatourism @hiltonaruba #OneHappyIsland

Can't get enough of Raven? We can't either! Be sure to check out our Instagram story now to see some BTS action with your newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie! 

See some of Raven's sexiest Instagram photos: 

Happy Sunday ☺

scenic views✨✨

Dark and mysterious 📸 @keslertran 👙 @faeswim

Tropical time 🦎 📸 @keslertran 👙 @faeswim

On the edge 💦 📸 @keslertran 👙 @faeswim

Am I the only one that can't wait for summer to be here? 🎥 @keslertran 👙 @faeswim

The eyes are the window to the soul 🎥 @visualdirt

😍☀️Need more sunshine in my life 🎥 @keslertran 👙 @faeswim

Can't wait to be back in LA 😍😍 home is where the heart is ❤️ 📷 @keslertran 👙 @faeswim

No makeup pls:) new Polaroids @stormmodels 📷 @carterbowman1

Suns out ... 😏 📸 @keslertran

Catching the ☀️☀️☀️

The simplest things bring the most joy ☀️ @keslertran 📸

Throw back

Happy in the heat 📸 @keslertran

Just a frizzy mess 🤷🏽‍♀️

🦁🦁🦁 lion on the loose 💁🏽

