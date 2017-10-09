You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Belgian beauty Camille Ringnoir. This brunette bombshell has been modeling for six years and most recently traveled to Argentina for an exotic photo shoot. When she's not on the road for work, you can find Camille relaxing at home with a face mask or keeping in shape at a pilates class.

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Can't get enough of Camille? See some of her career highlights below:

