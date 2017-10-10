You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Dajana Radovanoic. This Canadian cutie has only been modeling for three years, but is already a pro in front of the camera! When she's not traveling to places like Tulum or Turks & Caicos for work, you can find her courtside cheering on her Toronto Raptors!

Can't get enough of Dajana? See some of her career highlights below:

