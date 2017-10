SI Swimsuit has taken over Aruba. The crew is on the tropical island shooting for the 2018 issue and have already sent out some sexy snaps. Can you guess the identity of these models?

​

We're on set in Aruba and our fittings are off to a roaring start! 🐅❤️🔥 | @hiltonaruba @arubatourism #OneHappyIsland A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

​

Taking in the sights of Aruba! 😜 #SISwim (📷: @mj_day) | @hiltonaruba @arubatourism #OneHappyIsland A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

She is literally wearing the #mimiparis flamingo jacket #onehappyisland @renaruba A post shared by MJ Day (@mj_day) on Oct 11, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Legs for days... 😍 | @hiltonaruba @arubatourism #OneHappyIsland A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

​

M O O D : ✨ (📷: @mj_day) | @arubatourism @renaruba #OneHappyIsland A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Totally casual beach day today in #onehappyisland #aruba A post shared by MJ Day (@mj_day) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

​

These bombshells won't stay a secret for long, so be sure to check back soon.

BONUS: See photos from the first SI Swimsuit 2018 shoot in The Bahamas