You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Southern belle Jenna Kelly. This Kentucky native is a self-proclaimed sports fanatic, whose favorite team happens to be the New York Knicks. What's Jenna's guilty pleasure? A bourbon and fried chicken! We knew we liked this one!

Can't get enough of Jenna? See some of her career highlights below:

