It's only been a few hours since we announced Alexis Ren as the newest Swimsuit rookie and she's already steaming up the pages (Facebook pages, for now) of Sports Illustrated.

In a new video from her shoot in Aruba, Alexis gets oiled up by one lucky assistant, and it's clear that this California cutie is a SI Swim natural.

Alexis is the fifth member of the SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class we've revealed so far. She joins Chase Carter, Robin Holzken, Sailor Brinkley Cook and 2017 Model Search winner Anne De Paula.

Alexis' video has caused quite the social media uproar, with many fans clamoring for the job. Sadly the position is taken, but stay tuned to SwimDaily for more announcements, model reveals, and of course, more pics of this bombshell.

BONUS: View Alexis' best Instagram photos of 2017

