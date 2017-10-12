It's only been a few hours since we announced Alexis Ren as the newest Swimsuit rookie and she's already steaming up the pages (Facebook pages, for now) of Sports Illustrated. 

In a new video from her shoot in Aruba, Alexis gets oiled up by one lucky assistant, and it's clear that this California cutie is a SI Swim natural.  

Alexis is the fifth member of the SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class we've revealed so far. She joins Chase CarterRobin HolzkenSailor Brinkley Cook and 2017 Model Search winner Anne De Paula

Alexis' video has caused quite the social media uproar, with many fans clamoring for the job. Sadly the position is taken, but stay tuned to SwimDaily for more announcements, model reveals, and of course, more pics of this bombshell. 

BONUS: View Alexis' best Instagram photos of 2017

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

me for you

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

made me think of you

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

this morning

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

anime and chill

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

🕊🕊

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

♠️

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

My first Belfie....thanks @tmz_tv 😂

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

Morning 😇

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

#bts of my campaign @heralondon_ #heralondon

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

off roading for @yamamayofficial #needsummernow #yamamaysummercollection

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

a feeling

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

👅🍔

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

LA bred

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

brb losing myself in paradise

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

when I see someone with a camera

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

burnt butt 🍅

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

waking up at 5pm

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

10:17 am

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

knew you were watching

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

make peace with your broken pieces

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

sky bubbles @lili_claspe

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

escaping responsibilities

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

right before falling asleep here for 4 hours. feeling like a zebra

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

binging on Death Note episodes this weekend 🤤

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

24 hours in Waikiki

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

Alexis Ren's Hottest Instagram Photos of 2017
1 27
Close
expandIcon
1 27
Close

 

 

 

 

 

 