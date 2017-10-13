You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Lauren Layne. This brunette beauty comes to us from Joplin and has been making her mark on the modeling industry for the last 14 years. When Lauren isn't relaxing on her favorite beach in St. barth, you can find her in an SLT class or working with a personal trainer to stay in tip-top shape!

Can't get enough of Lauren? See some of her career highlights below:

