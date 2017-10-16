You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is the stunning Nneoma Anosike. This Nigeria native has been modeling for three years and is obsessed with Adrea Iyamah bikinis. When she's not traveling to places like Los Angeles for work, you can find Nneoma doing hot yoga or enjoying an afternoon outside with her friends.

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Can't get enough of Nneoma? See some of her career highlights below:

