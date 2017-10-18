Two is better than one!

Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley are the definition of #FriendshipGoals, and they're about to put their friendship on display for the world to see in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018. These two beautiful ladies are joining our growing rookie class and will appear TOGETHER on the pages of this year's annual issue.

We've got a live look at their shoot taking place in beautiful Aruba:

These two Aussie babes aren't just gorgeous models, though. Georgia and Kate created Any BODY, a passion project and blog that celebrates beauty of all shapes and sizes.

"It's for anyone that's ever felt insecure because they're 'too thin,' or 'too fat,' have rolls, scars cellulite or stretch marks," explained Kate. "It's for anyone that's ever been told they would be beautiful if they only lost weight."

The site which aims to unite "women that believe in self love, societal acceptance and learning to quit the comparisons and love, any BODY," was born out of shared surprise when these BFFs encountered criticism for their bodies on social media.

"Whether you are a six or a sixteen, above, below or in between, we believe you are unique and uniqueness is so beautiful in a world of so much similarity," Georgia says on the site.

BFFs turned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models... ❤️ (📷: @yutsai88) | @arubatourism @renaruba #OneHappyIsland A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

And how do the girls feel about joining this year's diverse rookie class? "We are beyond excited to be apart of the SI family," Kate gushed. "To be a part of something so iconic that is so inclusive of race, size and shape is truly a dream come true!"

So what are you waiting for? Join us in celebrating these two beauties — sexy, curvy, gorgeous and everything in between — as they join the SI Swimsuit family!

