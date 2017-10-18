Two is better than one!
Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley are the definition of #FriendshipGoals, and they're about to put their friendship on display for the world to see in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018. These two beautiful ladies are joining our growing rookie class and will appear TOGETHER on the pages of this year's annual issue.
We've got a live look at their shoot taking place in beautiful Aruba:
These two Aussie babes aren't just gorgeous models, though. Georgia and Kate created Any BODY, a passion project and blog that celebrates beauty of all shapes and sizes.
"It's for anyone that's ever felt insecure because they're 'too thin,' or 'too fat,' have rolls, scars cellulite or stretch marks," explained Kate. "It's for anyone that's ever been told they would be beautiful if they only lost weight."
The site which aims to unite "women that believe in self love, societal acceptance and learning to quit the comparisons and love, any BODY," was born out of shared surprise when these BFFs encountered criticism for their bodies on social media.
"Whether you are a six or a sixteen, above, below or in between, we believe you are unique and uniqueness is so beautiful in a world of so much similarity," Georgia says on the site.
And how do the girls feel about joining this year's diverse rookie class? "We are beyond excited to be apart of the SI family," Kate gushed. "To be a part of something so iconic that is so inclusive of race, size and shape is truly a dream come true!"
So what are you waiting for? Join us in celebrating these two beauties — sexy, curvy, gorgeous and everything in between — as they join the SI Swimsuit family!
See some of Georgia and Kate's best Instagram photos:
Always a laugh with this one! 💖 @georgiagibbs_ #REPOST via @any.body_co . . . For all our "I'm not summer ready babes" .. women let's empower other women! What is summer ready? & where do we get this 'idea' from.. Social media, main stream media? Advertising? It's a change in season, not a time to try and change yourself as a perfectly imperfect human being. You are beautiful beyond your body shape & swimwear size and whether you're either of our sizes, above below or inbetween you're summer ready because sexy is an attitude so don't shy away from your yearly swim wear shop, you're beautiful and ready to rock your swimsuit. PS. There isn't any hiding anything in SLOW MO! ❤💗 Our ask of you; show your support and take a video or photo of you and your girlfriend/s rocking your favourite bikini and support #LoveAnyBODY 💥 #EndBodyShaming #AnyBODYarmy #HealthOverSize #NoEditing #Nofilter #NoPS #ChangingBeautyStandards #WhatIModel