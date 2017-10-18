You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is British beauty Saffi Karina. This London-based babe has been modeling for 10 years and stays in shape with an impressive weight training routine. When she's not modeling or hitting the gym, you can find Saffi cheering on the New York Yankees or indulging in a bowl of Chunky Monkey ice cream!

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Can't get enough of Saffi? See some of her career highlights below:

