You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is the beautiful Tsanna LaTouche. This Toronto native is as obsessed with the beach as we are, naming South Beach, The Maldives and Waikini as a few of her favorite travel and work destinations. When she's not soaking up the sun on an island somewhere, you can find Tsanna enjoying a hot yoga class or spending an afternoon vintage shopping.

Can't get enough of Tsanna? See some of her career highlights below:

