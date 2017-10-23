You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Today we look at Alabama native Abby Champion. This Southern belle has been modeling a little over two years and has already appeared in campaigns for Guess and Victoria's Secret Pink. When she's not in front of the camera, Abby likes working out (Body by Simone is her favorite), traveling (New Zealand and Tulum, specifically) and hanging out with her sister (fellow model Baskin Champion).

Can't get enough of Abby? See some of her career highlights below:

