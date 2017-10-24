Irina Shayk has appeared in 10 SI Swimsuit issues, is married to a top Hollywood star and appears to have a life most would envy. But she's a lot like you and me.

"My guilty pleasure is McDonald's," Irina confessed while hosting the opening on the Intimissimi lingerie store in midtown. "Every time I'm flying out of JFK I'm running to Terminal 7, I think it is. This corner McDonalds, chicken nuggets, I love it. I don't feel bad eating it. Life is too short to be on a diet. I get like 12 pieces of chicken nuggets with extra barbecue sauce."

Yu Tsai

