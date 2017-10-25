You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Daniela Braga. You may recognize this Brazilian babe from her work with Victoria's Secrete and Bebe, just two of the many clients she's posed for during her seven years as a model. When Daniela isn't traveling around the world for work, you can find her relaxing poolside with a Miami Vice or cheering on her favorite Brazilian football team!

Can't get enough of Daniela? See some of her career highlights below:

