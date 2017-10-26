Chrissy Teigen's installment of 73 Questions may be out today, but it's her reaction to her most recent nip slip that really has the Internet buzzing.

If you know Chrissy, you know this isn't the Queen of Twitter's first wardrobe malfunction. And if you know that, then you know she happens to be a champ at shaking off the haters. Anyone remember the Super Bowl? Or how about that John Legend concert?

So when Chrissy accidentally showed her nipple on Snapchat during the middle of a spray tan this week, she was quick to issue a hilarious "public apology." Sharing the text from her assistant, who graciously deleted the snap on Chrissy's behalf, the mom to little Luna turned the tables to show how glamorous the life of a Hollywood assistant can be.

She also issued a video apology for "immediate release":

for immediate release pic.twitter.com/c6226cR6eJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

"I just want to apologize to everyone I know," Chrissy said in the Snapchat post shared to Twitter. "I've let my friends down. I've let my family down. I have nipples. It's not something I'm proud of."

Only Chrissy Teigen can turn a would-be mortifying wardrobe malfunction into another viral social media moment. Gotta love her!

