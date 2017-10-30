This post was written by Alexia Fernandez and originally appeared on People.com.

Chrissy Teigen is calling out husband John Legend for cluelessly jumping on the baseball bandwagon.

The model, 31, posted a photo of the singer, 38, sharing a high-five with fashion photographer – and celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin’s husband – Mike Rosenthal while at the World Series Game 2 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

While John and Mike appeared to be enjoying the game, the two were photographed high-fiving some diehard Dodger’s fans — which caught the attention of Chrissy.

“*watches baseball once* #pinotgrigio #grigioboys #chocolatecroissants #baseballfanatics #aleagueoftheirown #bleedblue @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend @jentkinhair,” Chrissy captioned the photo.

I'm dying. No one in the world knows less about baseball than these two @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend @jenatkinhair A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

@mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Chrissy kept it up, sharing more photos of the two at the game, writing in a second post, “I’m dying. No one in the world knows less about baseball than these two @mrmikerosenthal@johnlegend @jenatkinhair.”

She then photoshopped a wine glass into her husband’s hand a piece of bread – to represent a chocolate croissant – into Mike's hand, to represent what the model says is what they actually know about, as opposed to baseball.

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

While baseball is not normally John's game, in June, the singer and his wife took their 18-month-old daughter Luna to Safeco Field before the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins game.

The little girl was offered the chance to participate in an MLB tradition: throwing the first pitch — which she nailed!

The “All of Me” singer took to Instagram to show his pride in his daughter, writing, “Proud papa #LunasFirstTour” in the caption of a photo of him with his family.

