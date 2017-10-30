Hottest. Halloween. Costume. EVER.

Emily Ratajkowski may have planned to skip the festivities, but we couldn't be happier she didn't. Stepping out in Los Angeles this weekend, the Queen of Instagram wore one seriously sexy ensemble, and the Internet can't stop talking about it.

Purple wig. Mesh bodysuit. And nipple pasties. If that doesn't make you want to see Emily's Halloween costume, this holiday may not be for you.

Boo A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

On social media, Emily shared images of her eye-popping outfit with the captions "Boo" and "When you tired but you still love Halloween," alluding to the fact that she didn't originally plan to go out.

Cheers to the former SI Swimsuit model for rallying and ensuring that this is a Halloween we'll never forget...

