It's Halloween, and our favorite kind of treat is a steamy, new SI Swimsuit video!

Featuring the one and only Hannah Jeter, this never-before-seen footage was shot during her epic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 shoot. Photographed by the talented Ruven Afanador in Tulum, Mexico, Hannah looks radiant in the new clip as she poses in front of a vibrant hammock. 

As you may recall, this new clip, along with the rest of Hannah's irresistible photos and video from SI Swimsuit 2017, was shot while Hannah was just a few weeks pregnant with her first child with husband and MLB legend, Derek Jeter. Talk about one seriously hot momma! 

Watch the video above to see the steamy footage for yourself and prepare to fall even more in love with the gorgeous Hannah Jeter...

See all of Hannah's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by La Isla.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Montce Swim.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Laurel Dewitt.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Diana Couture.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Andi Bagus</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Shorts by Anna Kosturova.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by La Isla.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Diana Couture.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Shorts by Anna Kosturova.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. </span>
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by La Isla.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Laurel Dewitt.
