It's Halloween, and our favorite kind of treat is a steamy, new SI Swimsuit video!

Featuring the one and only Hannah Jeter, this never-before-seen footage was shot during her epic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 shoot. Photographed by the talented Ruven Afanador in Tulum, Mexico, Hannah looks radiant in the new clip as she poses in front of a vibrant hammock.

As you may recall, this new clip, along with the rest of Hannah's irresistible photos and video from SI Swimsuit 2017, was shot while Hannah was just a few weeks pregnant with her first child with husband and MLB legend, Derek Jeter. Talk about one seriously hot momma!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Watch the video above to see the steamy footage for yourself and prepare to fall even more in love with the gorgeous Hannah Jeter...

See all of Hannah's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

