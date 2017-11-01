Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but Lais Ribeiro is all about those "Champagne Nights."

The Brazilian bombshell, who is both a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Victoria's Secret Angel, found out during fittings for the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that she would have the honor of wearing the coveted treasure during the annual TV event. And she's admittedly a little emotional about it.

"I never cried so much in my entire life — and I have a baby," Lais told PEOPLE. "It was so emotional. I couldn’t believe it when they told me. It was so beautiful."

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

The piece, which is called the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, is valued at $2 million, weighs more than 600 carats, and features a combination of handset diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topaz. The work of art took almost 350 hours to create and is comprised of almost 6,000 total gemstones.

Lais follows in the footsteps of fellow VS Angels such as Gisele Bundchen, Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima, who have also graced the VS runway while wearing the annual Fantasy Bra. This year's show will be in Shanghai, China, at the Mercedes Benz Arena, which holds more people than any of the previous Victoria’s Secret Fashion show venues.

Catch Lais on the runway wearing the 2017 Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, airing November 28 at 10/9c on CBS.

