Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but Lais Ribeiro is all about those "Champagne Nights."

The Brazilian bombshell, who is both a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Victoria's Secret Angel, found out during fittings for the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that she would have the honor of wearing the coveted treasure during the annual TV event. And she's admittedly a little emotional about it. 

"I never cried so much in my entire life — and I have a baby," Lais told PEOPLE. "It was so emotional. I couldn’t believe it when they told me. It was so beautiful."

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

The piece, which is called the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, is valued at $2 million, weighs more than 600 carats, and features a combination of handset diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topaz. The work of art took almost 350 hours to create and is comprised of almost 6,000 total gemstones. 

Lais follows in the footsteps of fellow VS Angels such as Gisele Bundchen, Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima, who have also graced the VS runway while wearing the annual Fantasy Bra. This year's show will be in Shanghai, China, at the Mercedes Benz Arena, which holds more people than any of the previous Victoria’s Secret Fashion show venues. 

Catch Lais on the runway wearing the 2017 Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, airing November 28 at 10/9c on CBS.

See all of Lais' stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com ">Sauipe</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com">21HM</a>.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sauipe. Top by 21HM.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867">FELLA</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867">shopbop.com.</a>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by FELLA, available at shopbop.com.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com">Dolcessa</a>.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Dolcessa</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Sauipe</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Top by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sauipe. Top by 21HM.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Dolcessa</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida.</a>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.swimkass.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KASS SWIM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-top/33505.html?icampid=styled">top</a> and <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-bottom/33512.html">bottom</a> by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-top/33505.html?icampid=styled">Tory Burch.</a>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit top and bottom by Tory Burch.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.amazon.com/l/ref=sr_hi_1/9317179011?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=siswimkelly-20&linkCode=ur2&linkId=b10a10ed8a379f3aa7e957cd0e640df8&camp=1789&creative=9325">Agua Bendita Swimwear</a>.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">FELLA</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com.</a>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by FELLA, available at shopbop.com.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Dolcessa</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit</span><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by 21HM.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida.</a>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/aguadecoco/br/7dc7b1/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Agua De Coco</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/aguadecoco/br/7dc7b1/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua De Coco, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Dolcessa</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Sauipe</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Top by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sauipe. Top by 21HM.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-top/33505.html?icampid=styled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-bottom/33512.html" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-top/33505.html?icampid=styled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Tory Burch.</a>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit top and bottom by Tory Burch.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.swimkass.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KASS SWIM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Sauipe</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Top by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sauipe. Top by 21HM.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fbeads-love-crochet-bikini-camilla%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1554496180.htm%253FfolderID%253D2534374302200586%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D38193&u1=SISWIMlais">Camilla</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fbeads-love-crochet-bikini-camilla%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1554496180.htm%253FfolderID%253D2534374302200586%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D38193&u1=SISWIMlais">shopbop.com</a>.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Camilla, available at shopbop.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.swimkass.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KASS SWIM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">FELLA</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com.</a>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by FELLA, available at shopbop.com.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/aguadecoco/br/7dc7b1/?srcType=dp_des2">Agua De Coco</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/aguadecoco/br/7dc7b1/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua De Coco, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Sauipe</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Top by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sauipe. Top by 21HM.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimkass.com/" >KASS SWIM</a>.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimkass.com">KASS SWIM</a>.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM.
Lais Ribeiro 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 34
Close
expandIcon
1 34
Close