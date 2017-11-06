You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Kamila Hansen. This Brazilian beauty has been modeling for six years and loves Kate Upton as much as we do! When she's not traveling to places like Ibiza and St. Barths for work, you can find Kamila taking a boxing class or cheering on her favorite Brazilian soccer team!

Can't get enough of Kamila? See some of her career highlights below:

