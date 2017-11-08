It's no secret that Chrissy Teigen knows her way around the art of a head-turning red carpet number.
And on Monday evening, the SI Swimsuit beauty continued her sartorial slaying as she stepped out in one of her most daring choices yet. Putting a provocative spin on a midi-length LBD, the supermodel put the spotlight on her curves as she ditched the undergarments to don the sexy dress for Forevermark's Tribute Collection celebration.
Featuring a completely mesh side panel on the right side coupled with an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder side with a long-sleeved mesh sleeve, the head-turning frock was the perfect accompaniment to the mom-of-two's voluptuous figure.
Teigen — who paired her sleek caramel ombre locks with a flattering bronze makeup palette — let the dress do the talking by topping off her ensemble with a barely-there layered silver choker, delicate silver rings, a sparkly black clutch, and simple black strappy sandals.
This story originally appeared on InStyle.com.
See all of Chrissy's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017: