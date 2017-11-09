You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Lada Kravchenko. This Russian beauty has been modeling for 8 years and now calls the Big Apple her home! If she wasn't a model, what would Lada want to be? A chef!

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed.

Can't get enough of Lada? See some of her career highlights below:

