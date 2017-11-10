For the first time ever, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has teamed up with The Brooklynettes on a seriously sexy calendar shoot!

Back in September, we traveled down to Barbados to get a behind-the-scenes look at the steamy calendar shoot featuring 12 of the gorgeous ladies of the Brooklyn Nets dance team. But what made it even sweeter, was this time these talented and gorgeous athletes were exclusively wearing our debut swimwear and activewear line.

• Brooklyn Nets Dance Team Sizzles in SI's New Swimwear Collection

“Once we got fitted for our look, I was so happy with my selection," said team captain Asha. "Then when my other teammates came out, I was getting so jealous and like ‘I want that. I want that.' Everyone’s bodies look so amazing. Everything lays very flat and it’s very flattering.”​

SI's body-positive swimwear line ensures that women of all shapes and sizes will feel sexy as they hit the beach in style next summer. SI's swim and activewear line will drop in early 2018 at a price point of $40-$160 per suit.

And without further ado, it's finally time to see the finished product and a sneak peek at a few of the official photos from The Brooklynettes 2018 calendar!

The calendar will be available on Nov. 15 at NetsStore.com, and at the Swag Shop at Barclays Center on Nov. 17 during Barbados Heritage Night. As a special bonus, members of the Brooklynettes will be signing calendars on Nov. 17 on the concourse at Barclays Center in front of the Swag Shop. Use the code "BARBADOS" to receive a 20 percent discount on tickets. Purchase yours today!

BONUS: Behind the scenes with The Brooklynettes