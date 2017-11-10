by Faith Cummings

It's no hyperbole to say that few love a bikini as much as Emily Ratajkowski. And her penchant for all things swimwear has officially turned into her own swimsuit label.

On Wednesday, the socially-conscious model posted a sultry photo on Instagram. In it, she was clad in the cutest polka dot cutout one-piece with knot tie detailing. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary at first—Ratajkowski posts swimsuit pictures religiously—but we did notice that the brand tagged wasn't one we'd yet heard of.

Sneak peek @inamorataswim A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 8, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

"Sneak peek" is how the Gone Girl star captioned the sexy photo, with the label "Inanomarata Swim" tagged. Unbeknownst to us, the account was started in May—including a ton of classic swimwear photos, as well as some of Ratajkowski herself.

Soon ❤️ A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Nov 8, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

💧 A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

#monday #gisele A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

A red ruffle, off-the-shoulder bikini is one we spotted on Ratajkowski, along with a high-cut one piece. In Italian, inamorata refers to "a woman with whom one is in love". And we have the feeling that we're about to fall hard for this new swimwear label.

🍑 A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

A trademark was acquired for Inamorata Swim by Emrata Holdings LLC in August of this year. So it's clear Ratajkowski means business.

Is anyone else excited?

This story originally appeared on InStyle.co.UK.

BONUS: Check out Emily Ratajkowski's best SI Swimsuit shots