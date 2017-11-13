You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is the gorgeous Noor Schulten. After six years of traveling for work, Noor has found that she can't go anywhere without her headphones, lip balm and a little hand sanitizer. Sounds like a winning combination to us! When she's home from a job, you can find Noor at an LXR class or dreaming of another life as a lawyer or goldsmith.

Can't get enough of Noor? See some of her career highlights below:

