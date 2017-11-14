You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Olga Kaboulova​. This Canadian cutie is obsessed with boxing, running and Barry's Bootcamp. Talk about fitness first! When she's not on the road for work or at the gym, you can find Olga relaxing at home with an episode of Love on the TV.

Can't get enough of Olga? See some of her career highlights below:

