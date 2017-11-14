Watch the moment that Tabria Majors finds out she is in the SI Swimsuit 2018 issue

Curvy model Tabria Majors recently took to her own Instagram to recreate a few Victoria’s Secret ads, and she’s definitely making a solid case for why the lingerie giant should include plus-size models in their campaigns. The photos are beyond stunning, and quite honestly, Majors looks just as good if not better than the actual Victoria’s Secret models themselves.

In her Instagram caption, Majors said, “Maybe I’ll be a Victoria’s Secret Angel this year for Halloween, since it ain’t happening in real life lol. Just paying homage to a few of my favorite pics/outfits from VS here and showing that curvy girls can rock (and sell) lingerie just as well as straight size models."

In an interview with Huffington Post Canada, Majors explained the inspiration behind the photos. “I really want to open the discussion of inclusivity in mainstream media,” said Majors. “I just want to know why they, and so many other companies, don't cater to the average-sized woman."

While Victoria’s Secret may not be casting Majors (yet), Sports Illustrated did recently take notice of the plus-size model, and named her one of their Swimsuit Issue’s six open-casting-call finalists. She will appear in the magazine’s 2018 Swimsuit Issue, and the winner will receive an entire spread as a rookie model in the 2019 issue.

#SISwimSearch finalist @TabriaMajors discusses her journey to SI Swim, walking runway for first time. pic.twitter.com/RVD4vVzugx — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) November 8, 2017

In the meantime, can someone please give Majors the lingerie contract that she absolutely deserves?

This story originally appeared on Essence.com

