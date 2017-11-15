You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Priscilla Huggins​. This brunette beauty comes to us from Puerto Rico, where she began modeling five years ago. Fun fact: Priscilla says she feels sexiest when she's on the beach shooting in barely-there swimwear!

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Can't get enough of Priscilla? See some of her career highlights below:

