SI Swimsuit models Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook are the definition of mother-daughter goals.

Christie is always supporting her daughter, so it come as no surprise that ​her latest Instagram posts feature Sailor.

Last year, we surprised the world as the iconic Christie returned to the pages of SI Swimsuit with her two beautiful daughters in tow. Christie, who appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975-2004, is best known for her record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Up until that point, no SI Swimsuit model had ever been on the cover two consecutive years when then-SI Swimsuit editor Jule Campbell decided to put Christie on the front three years in a row.

In September, we revealed a video of Christie surprising Sailor with the news she is a SI Swimsuit model.

This week, Christie posted two photos of her daughter at Glamour's Women of the Year Summit and Awards, directing her followers to look at Sailor's own post from the event.

One More of my Photographer/Model/Activist #daughter @sailorbrinkleycook having fun on the #redcarpet 🎥🎞#woty2017 @glamourmag ❤️ A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

​We love how much of a mom this model is.

Sailor, who has been outspoken about the pressure of following in her mother's footsteps, joins the SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, which already includes fellow models Chase Carter and Robin Holzken. She traveled to Aruba in October for her first official shoot as an SI Swimsuit model.

See some of Sailor and Christie's best moments from their shoot for SI Swimsuit 2017:

