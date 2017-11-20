This post was written by Lara Walsh and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

As filming for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show wrapped up in Shanghai on Sunday, Ashley Graham appeared to battle a bout of FOMO with humor while continuing to push for more curvy representation in the fashion industry.

As the weekend came to a close, the body positive advocate took to Instagram to share a throwback shot of her flaunting her curves on the runway of Addition Elle’s holiday 2016 show, where she donned a black bra and panty set lined with embroidered nude mesh panels.

And while the stunning star is no stranger to modeling lingerie, one photoshopped addition to the original photo caught our attention: the white feathered wings, which are reminiscent of the trademark accessory donned by the Angels on the Victoria’s Secret runway during the company’s annual show.

Appearing to call out the lingerie giant, which has yet to have a curvier woman walk in its show, Ashley captioned the shot, “Got my wings! .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives.”

Got my wings! 🦋💐🌈😜 .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Looks like this star definitely has some serious Angel potential!

