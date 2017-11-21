Another Legend is soon to be born!

This just in: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their second child and we couldn't be more thrilled for the pair! In an adorable video posted to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Luna Simone Stephens, the couple's first child, can be heard saying "baby" and pointing to Chrissy's stomach, which is covered by a blanket.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Chrissy, in true Chrissy fashion, captioned the photo, "it's john's!", to which her rockstar husband jokingly replied "Maury will have the final word on this."

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, welcomed their first child in April of last year. But it was just last month that Chrissy opened up to InStyle about her continued struggles with infertility and her desire to have a second child via frozen embryo transer.

"That’s my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life,” she also told E! News earlier this month. “Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we’ll see."

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait to meet the newest member of the family (and potential future King of Twitter!).

